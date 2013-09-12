MADRID, Sept 12 Shareholders in Spain's
Pescanova chose Juan Manuel Urgoiti as chairman of the
insolvent fishing firm on Thursday, after the company's former
head stepped down earlier this year amid charges of insider
trading and falsifying information.
Manuel Fernandez de Sousa was removed in April from the helm
of the company he had run for more than three decades. He has
denied any wrongdoing.
Urgoiti sits on the board of directors of retailer Inditex
and is a former chairman of Banco Gallego.
Pescanova, a household name in Spain, went bankrupt after
its auditors said managers had attempted to hide debt, becoming
one of the most high-profile casualties in a year in which
Spanish company failures have reached record levels.
A KPMG audit had showed the company owed 3.6 billion euros
($4.8 billion), more than double what was stated when it filed
insolvency proceedings, making it one of Spain's biggest ever
non-property related bankruptcies.
The insolvency process could take months or years, ending
either in liquidation or a plan to re-float the business.
The group's creditors include Spain's biggest banks as well
as state bank restructuring fund the FROB, which nationalised
the savings banks that lent Pescanova hundreds of millions of
euros.
Also on Thursday a proposal to cut the board to seven from
11 made by Catalan beer company Damm, with 6.18 percent of
Pescanova, Luxempart, with 5.83 percent, and Iberfomento, with
3.39 percent, was passed with 70.8 percent of shareholder votes,
a source close to the new board said.
The new board aims to speed up talks with creditor banks.
($1 = 0.7518 euros)
(Reporting by Carlos Ruano; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by
Clare Kane and David Holmes)