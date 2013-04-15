BRIEF-Anterra announces extension of CCAA protection until June 2, 2017
* Anterra announces extension of CCAA protection until June 2, 2017
MADRID, April 15 Spanish fishing firm Pescanova on Monday said it had filed for insolvency earlier in the day.
In a statement to the stock market regulator, the company said it would now try to reach a deal with debtors in order to keep its business afloat. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)
* Anterra announces extension of CCAA protection until June 2, 2017
* Halt medical inc -filed voluntary chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, entered into an asset purchase agreement with an affiliate of Acessa Health, Inc Source text for Eikon: