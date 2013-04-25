(Recasts with confirmation and background)
MADRID, April 25 A Spanish court accepted
Spanish fishing company Pescanova's insolvency petition
on Thursday and said it would name independent administrators to
replace the board of directors.
"We declare Pescanova in insolvency," the Pontevedra
mercantile court in northwestern Galicia said in a ruling
published on Thursday.
Galicia-based Pescanova, which catches, processes and
packages fish, filed for insolvency this month on 1.5 billion
euros ($2 billion) of debt and has yet to present audited 2012
accounts, missing a March 1 deadline.
The company is also under scrutiny from the Spanish
securities regulator after Pescanova chairman Manuel Fernandez
de Sousa announced this month that he had sold half his 14.4
percent stake in the business in the months leading up to the
insolvency petition.
Shares in Pescanova, which have lost 99 percent of their
value since the start of 2012, have been suspended since March
12.
($1 = 0.7695 euros)
(Reporting By Carlos Ruano, writing by Tracy Rucinski; Editing
by David Goodman)