BRIEF-Palestine Real Estate Investment posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 131,807 versus profit JOD 307,345 year ago
Sept 22 PES Logistics Partners LP, controlled by private equity firm Carlyle Group LP and gasoline retailer Sunoco Inc, filed with U.S. regulators for an initial public offering of common stock.
PES Logistics, the master limited partnership formed by PES Holdings LLC, handles transportation of crude oil and refined products.
BofA Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse are underwriting the IPO, PES Logistics told the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus on Monday.
The filing included a fundraising target of about $250 million. (1.usa.gov/1v82uKz)
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
DUBAI, April 30 Stock markets in the Gulf may slip on Sunday after global bourses edged down at the end of last week, while first-quarter earnings coming in below estimates at a major Saudi Arabian petrochemical producer may weigh on other producers there.