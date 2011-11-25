* U.S. requested S.Korea increase sanctions-sources
* Not considering ban on Iran crude imports-sources
* Petchems affected by ban would include
intermediates-sources
* Follows visit to Seoul by U.S. Undersec of State Sherman
* S.Korea imported $350 mln of Iran petchem products in 2010
(Adds comments, background)
By Cho Mee-young
SEOUL, Nov 25 South Korea might ban
Iranian petrochemical product imports following pressure from
the United States to beef up sanctions against Tehran over its
nuclear programme, sources said, although the measure would have
a limited economic impact.
But the world's fifth-largest crude importer isn't planning
a ban on crude imports from the OPEC member, the sources at
Korea's economy ministry said.
Seoul is considering the sanctions following a two-day visit
by the U.S. Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Wendy
Sherman, who discussed Iran.
The United States, Britain and Canada announced on Monday
new sanctions against Iran in response to a report by the
International Atomic Energy Agency suggesting Iran had worked on
designing an atomic bomb.
The European Union agreed in principle on Tuesday to
sanction some 200 Iranian people, companies and organisations
and France mooted the idea of a Europe-wide ban on Iranian crude
imports.
"We are cautiously considering an import ban on Iranian
petrochemical products, and currently evaluating a possible
impact of the ban," one source said.
Petrochemicals that could be affected include butadiene,
paraxylene and other intermediates produced by processing
naphtha, another source said.
The sources declined to be identified as they were not
authorised to speak to the media.
South Korea imported $350 million in Iranian petrochemicals
last year, while exporting $450 million of its petrochemicals to
Iran. That would represent a small part of South Korea's global
trade in petrochemicals, which last year totalled $49 billion.
"There is going to be a very miniscule economic impact for
the two nations if Korea issues a petrochemical sanction," said
Jang Ji-Hyang, director of Middle East and North African
studies, at the Seoul-based Asian Institute of Policy Studies.
"Even though Korea is one of the most prominent
buyers of petrochemical products, the amount imported is not so
significant for the Gulf nations."
Sherman visited South Korea on Monday and Tuesday, South
Korea's foreign affairs ministry said. She discussed Iran
nuclear issues during the trip. She was in Japan first and
visited China after her stop over at Seoul.
U.S. VISIT
Sherman's visit may have been aimed at building
pressure on top consumers in the region to reduce their dealings
with Iran.
Asian countries may be willing to go along with U.S. demands
to a certain extent, but energy security will always come first.
"Countries would not want to antagonise the U.S.,
and if the U.S. puts pressure on them they might reduce imports
slightly but nothing that would jeopardise energy security,"
said, Hooman Peimani, head, energy security and geopolitics at
the Energy Studies Institute in Singapore.
"South Korea, and to a lesser extent Japan, is in a unique
situation because of North Korea and their dependence on the
U.S. for security purposes."
The United States has requested a ban on imports of Iranian
petrochemicals, but not on exports, the second source at the
economy ministry said.
On Thursday , South Korea's foreign affairs
ministry said in a media briefing that it was planning to
determine additional sanctions after discussing the matter with
related government offices.
"We plan to decide necessity and ranges of the ban,
considering international circumstances including IAEA's recent
decision," the ministry said.
In September 2010, South Korea blacklisted 102 companies,
including the Seoul branch of Iran's Bank Mellat, and 24
individuals accused of facilitating Iran's efforts to develop
nuclear weapons, while saying that it would ban investment and
construction contracts in Iran related to petroleum resources.
U.S. and EU sanctions passed in 2010 stopped most Western
banks dealing with Iran and pressure from Washington made it
temporarily impossible for Indian oil buyers to pay for some $5
billion of Iranian oil earlier this year.
OPEC member Iran, the world's No.5 oil producer, exports the
largest volumes of oil to China, India, South Korea and Italy,
but it will be Turkey, South Africa and Sri Lanka that struggle
the most if they lose Iranian supplies.
Iran could have nearly $5 billion of cash trapped in South
Korea by the end of the year as sanctions stop it repatriating
money from oil sales, Korean government sources with direct
knowledge of the situation told Reuters in August.
"As one of the country's largest trade partners in the
Middle East, it does not benefit South Korea to sour relations
but the negative impact of standing opposite of the United
States is even greater," said Chang Byung-ock, director,
Institute of Middle East Studies Hankuk University of Foreign
Studies.
"As for Iran, the impact of sanctions imposed by South Korea
alone may not be devastating, but a combined effort by Canada,
U.S., Britain, and the EU will be."
(Additional reporting by Jumin Park and Iktae Park, Joonhee Yu
in Seoul and Francis Kan in Singapore; Editing by Neil Fullick
and Manash Goswami)