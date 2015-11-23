Nov 23 Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners Ltd and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board said they had agreed to buy U.S. pet supplies retailer Petco Holdings Inc for about $4.6 billion.

The two outbid other buyout firms in an auction for the company, which had been put up for sale by a group of investors led by private equity firms TPG Capital LP and Leonard Green & Partners LP.

CVC and CPPIB have secured more than $3 billion in debt financing for the acquisition, Reuters reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)