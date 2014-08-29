BRIEF-Aves one sees asset volume increase to over 1 bln euros by 2020
* dgap-news: aves one ag: acquisitions form the basis of a marked improvement in revenues and profitability in the course of the ongoing 2017 financial year
Aug 29 Aug 29 Pethealth Inc :
* Fairfax Financial to acquire Pethealth Inc for $2.79 per share in cash * Says cash consideration of approximately $100 million will be paid for Pethealth's common and preferred shares and options * Says Fairfax will acquire all of the outstanding preferred shares of Pethealth for a purchase price of $2.79 per share in cash * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage (Compiled by Bangalore newsroom)
