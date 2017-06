ISTANBUL Feb 6 Turkey's Privatisation Board on Monday published tender documents in the Official Gazette for the sale of its 10.32 percent stake in petrochemicals company Petkim, setting a bidding deadline for March 20.

The Board had mandated Garanti Securities to sell its stake in January.

The Socar & Turcas joint venture owns a 51 percent majority stake in Petkim, while 38.67 percent is publicly traded, according to Petkim's web site. (Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Michael Urquhart)