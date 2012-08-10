ISTANBUL Aug 10 Turkish petrochemicals maker
Petkim posted a second-quarter loss of 36.7 million
lira ($21 million), slightly lower than expectations, as rising
production costs overshadowed an increase in sales.
A Reuters survey of seven analysts showed the company was
expected to post a loss of 38.4 million lira in the second
quarter. The company posted a profit of 30.8 million in the same
period last year.
Chief Executive Hayati Ozturk said the main reason for the
loss was the rise in naphtha and natural gas prices.
"(In the first half) demand for petrochemical products fell
sharply while the price of products continuously declined.
Hence, the profit margin of naphtha-based producers such as
Petkim has turned negative," Ozturk said.
"Product prices fell sharply due to the continuous
contraction in demand," Ozturk added.
Sales at Petkim, owned by Azerbaijani state oil company
Socar, rose 15 percent to 1.14 billion lira in the second
quarter, higher than a forecast of 1.08 billion lira.
In the first half, Petkim posted a loss of 44.6 million
lira, compared with a profit of 108 million lira a year earlier.
The Aliaga, Turkey-based company targets exports of $1
billion in 2012. The company said its exports reached $567
million in the first half, up 33 percent from a year ago.
Petkim shares were down 1 percent at 1.97 lira at 0743 GMT.
($1=1.7827 Turkish liras)
(Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Mike Nesbit)