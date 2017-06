ISTANBUL Feb 13 Turkish petrochemicals producer Petkim plans to invest $350 to $400 million by 2014 in its container port in Aegaean city Izmir, according to a press bulletin released on Monday.

The first phase of construction of Petkim's container port will be completed in 2013 and will have a capacity of 1.5 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU), the company said. (Reporting by Evrim Ergin)