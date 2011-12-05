ISTANBUL Dec 5 Spanish oil engineering company Tecnicas Reunidas said it plans to bid jointly with Italian, Japanese and South Korean partners for Socar's oil refinery in Turkey with an annual capacity of 10 million tonnes.

"We will participate in the tender which will be held by Socar&Turcas in Izmir. We are cooperating with Italian Snamprogetti, South Korean Goldstar. We are also in talks with Japan's Sumitomo," said Turkey project director Jesus Rodriguez Rodriguez.

Investments in the project are estimated at $4-5 billion, he said.

The refinery will supply major Turkish petrochemical company Petkim, which is owned by Azerbaijan's state oil and gas company Socar and Turkey's Turcas.

Tecnicas Reunidas won a $2.4 billion contract to modernize a refinery in Turkey with Turkish Tupras in October. (Reporting by Evrim Ergin; Writing Seda Sezer)