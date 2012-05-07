* Operating expenses rise 15 pct to $12.7 mln

* Q1 EPS $0.20 vs est $0.18

* Q1 net sales rise 10 pct to $55.9 mln

* Shares fall 20 pct

May 7 Pet pharmacy Petmed Express Inc's operating expenses rose in the fourth quarter, shrinking margins and sending the company's shares down 18 percent.

Shares in the company fell 20 percent to $11.06 on Monday, after hitting a low of $10.92 earlier in the session, making them one of the top percentage losers on the Nasdaq.

Total operating expenses rose 15 percent to $12.7 million, primarily due to heavy spending on advertising. Operating margins shrank to 11.22 percent, compared with 12.65 percent last year.

Net income fell to $4.0 million, or 20 cents per share, for the quarter ended March 31 compared with $4.1 million, or 19 cents per share, a year ago.

Net sales rose 10 percent to $55.9 million.

Analysts, on an average, expected a profit of 18 cents per share on revenue of $52 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.