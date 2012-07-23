* Q1 EPS $0.20 vs est $0.23
* Q1 sales $69 mln vs $77.3 mln
* Shares fall as much as 15 pct
July 23 PetMed Express Inc reported
quarterly results that missed Wall Street expectations as it
offered more discounts and customers bought smaller quantities,
sending the company's shares down 15 percent.
The company's shares touched a low of $9.50 on Monday
morning, making it one of the biggest percentage loser on the
Nasdaq. They were later down 12 percent at $9.88.
PetMed, which sells both prescription and non-prescription
products for dogs and cats, earned $4 million, or 20 cents per
share for the quarter ended June 30, down from $4.8 million, or
22 cents per share, last year.
Analysts were expecting earnings of 23 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales fell 6 percent to $69.0 million, missing analysts'
estimates of $77.3 million.