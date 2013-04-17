April 17 Miner Petra Diamonds said it
recovered a high-quality 25.5-carat blue diamond at its Cullinan
mine in South Africa, sending its shares up as much as 5
percent.
Blue diamonds are extremely rare and Petra's Cullinan mine
has produced some that have fetched hefty prices, including a
26.6-carat rough stone that yielded an internally flawless
7-carat polished stone and sold for $9.49 million in May 2009.
"If this is anything to go by, a similar number may be
expected to go straight to the bottom line," Numis Securities'
Cailey Barker said.
Last November, a flawless deep-blue diamond from Cullinan,
which weighed 10.48 carats and was about the size of an almond,
was auctioned for 10.27 million Swiss francs ($10.8 million) and
set a world record for a blue diamond per carat.
Petra's shares were up 1 percent at 108.3 pence at 0809 GMT
on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange.
