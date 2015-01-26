* Revises FY production guidance to about 3.3 million carats
* Sees results below current market consensus
* Shares fall as much as 9 pct
(Adds analyst comment, background, updates shares)
By Aastha Agnihotri
Jan 26 Petra Diamonds Ltd warned on
Monday that full-year results would come in below analysts'
average forecasts, citing the impact of softness in the diamond
market.
Shares in the company, which has four producing mines in
South Africa and one in Tanzania, fell as much as 9 percent on
the London Stock Exchange.
Petra said it had made certain adjustments to guidance for
second-half grades and diamond pricing. "These adjustments may
lead to full year results being below current market consensus,"
it said in a statement.
It estimated that diamond prices on a like-for-like basis
were down on average by 8 to 9 percent in the first half.
Prices of diamonds slumped after the 2008 financial crisis
and have still to recover fully. Increased exports from major
rough diamond supplier Russia could hurt prices further,
according to analysts.
Analysts on average had expected Petra's full-year pretax
profit at $188.84 million, on revenue of $532.01 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The miner also revised its full-year production guidance to
about 3.3 million carats from about 3.2 million carats.
"Revenue guidance was reduced after prices continued to
decline, in line with the trends currently impacting the diamond
industry as a whole," Kieron Hodgson analyst at Charles Stanley
Securities said.
The company said it had mitigated the impact of soft diamond
market in the first half via strong sales.
"While the rough diamond market may be under short-term
pressure, retail demand for diamonds remains solid," Petra said.
Sales in the six months to Dec. 31 rose 16 percent to $214.8
million. "Results for H1 include sales proceeds for two
exceptional diamonds for combined revenue of US$38.7 million,"
Petra said.
The weaker Rand had a favourable effect on Petra's operating
costs in US dollar terms.
Petra also lowered its full-year average price per carat
guidance for diamonds its Finsch, Cullinan and Koffiefontein
mines.
Petra listed in 1997 on the London Stock Exchange's AIM
market and moved to the main market in 2011, according to the
company's website. Petra plans to pay a maiden dividend of 2
pence per share for the 2015 financial year, which it said was a
milestone in its development.
Shares in the miner were down 6.5 percent at 168.7 pence at
0919 GMT. Petra's shares have fallen nearly 7 percent so far
this year, underperforming a 5 percent fall in the FTSE Mining
Index.
