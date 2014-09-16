Sept 16 London-listed Petra Diamonds Ltd
said it sold a rare blue diamond found at its mine in South
Africa for $27.6 million.
The company recovered the 122.52-carat diamond in June from
its Cullinan mine, a site with a long and illustrious history of
producing high-value stones.
Petra said the diamond was purchased by a partnership
comprising itself and a polishing partner, who wished to remain
anonymous.
The diamond miner will receive 85 percent of the agreed sale
value, or $23.5 million, immediately and upon sale of the
polished stone, Petra will receive 15 percent of the proceeds.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)