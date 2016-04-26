April 26 Petra Diamonds Ltd raised its
production guidance for 2016 following the initial integration
of the Kimberley mines in South Africa.
The diamond miner, which bought the Kimberley mines from
Anglo American Plc unit De Beers last year, said it
expected to produce 3.6 million to 3.65 million carats this
year, up from 3.3 million-3.4 million carats it expected
earlier.
The company, which also owns the historic Finsch and
Cullinan mines, said third-quarter production rose 26 percent to
995,905 carats, helped by the production from the Kimberley
mines.
(Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)