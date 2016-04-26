April 26 Petra Diamonds Ltd raised its production guidance for 2016 following the initial integration of the Kimberley mines in South Africa.

The diamond miner, which bought the Kimberley mines from Anglo American Plc unit De Beers last year, said it expected to produce 3.6 million to 3.65 million carats this year, up from 3.3 million-3.4 million carats it expected earlier.

The company, which also owns the historic Finsch and Cullinan mines, said third-quarter production rose 26 percent to 995,905 carats, helped by the production from the Kimberley mines. (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)