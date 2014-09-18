Sept 18 Petra Diamonds Ltd posted a 47 percent jump in full-year core earnings as it fetched higher prices for the larger number of rough stones it unearthed, and said it could pay its maiden dividend earlier than expected.

The miner, which has five producing mines in South Africa and one in Tanzania, said it was firmly on track to mine about 3.2 million carats in the fiscal year ending June 2015.

Adjusted core earnings rose to $187.7 million in the year ended June 30, from $127.6 million a year earlier. Revenue grew by 20 percent to $471.8 million. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)