* Q3 production up 126 pct to 622,509 carats
* Says on track to meet 2012 production target
* Shares up 5 pct
May 9 Africa-focused Petra Diamonds Ltd's
quarterly production more than doubled as output from
its Finsch mine in South Africa was taken into account for the
first time, and the miner said prices for rough diamonds rose.
Petra Diamonds, which operates mainly in South Africa, said
demand from the U.S. and Asian markets remained steady even as
prices climbed up after the rough diamond market stabilised in
December.
"The stronger market is due to a recovery in confidence
after the initial impact of the Eurozone debt crisis abated,"
the company said in a statement.
Rival Gem Diamonds said in April rough diamond
prices would continue to increase in the second quarter.
Prices for rough diamonds jumped in the first half of 2011
on low inventories and rising Asian demand, but fell sharply in
the last five months of the year as markets tumbled and
investors took cover.
Petra Diamonds' production rose 126 percent to 622,509
carats for the third quarter, prompting the company to back its
full-year production target of over 2 million carats.
The Finsch mine - South Africa's second largest diamond
operation by production which Petra bought from De Beers in
September last year - contributed 343,051 carats to overall
output in the quarter.
Shares of the company, which was added to the FTSE 250 index
earlier this year, were up 5 percent at 132.59 pence at 0717 GMT
on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange.