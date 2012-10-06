JOHANNESBURG Oct 6 Several hundred miners have ended a strike that started earlier this week and dragged down operations at Petra Diamonds mines in South Africa, a union spokesman said on Saturday.

The sit-in strike over working conditions and wages started on Oct. 2 and was one of several work stoppages in the past several weeks that have rattled the mining sector in Africa's largest economy.

"The Petra Diamond strike has ended. There was no deal. They just agreed to return to work," Lesiba Seshoka, spokesman for the powerful National Union of Mineworkers, told Reuters.

The workforce of about 600 returned to posts late on Friday.

Petra, which has interests in seven operating mines in South Africa and one in Tanzania, expects to produce 2.85 million carats in fiscal 2013.