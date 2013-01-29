(Adds CEO, analyst comments, updates share movement)
Jan 29 South Africa-focused miner Petra Diamonds
lowered its full-year production target by about 7
percent, citing volatility of recovered grades, particularly at
its Finsch and Cullinan mines.
Petra, which has seven operating mines in South Africa and
one in Tanzania, said it to expects to produce about 2.65
million carats for the year ending June 30, down from its
previous forecast of 2.85 million carats.
The company said the management of run-of-mine grades, which
is the raw mined material as it is delivered and prior to any
treatment, specifically at Finsch and Cullinan remained a
challenge due to the mature nature and dilution of current
mining areas.
Petra bought the Finsch mine - South Africa's second largest
diamond operation by production - from De Beers in 2011.
"Management has demonstrated their ability at making these
assets work," Investec Securities said in a note.
"Near term production appears a little disappointing but not
major."
Production rose 31 percent to 1.25 million carats for the
six months ended Dec. 31, mainly due to the inclusion of output
from the Finsch mine. Petra produced about 2.2 million carats in
fiscal 2012.
"We expect to be cash positive from our 2016 financial year,
so we will look at paying dividends before 2019," Chief
Executive Johan Dippenaar said.
Petra said its production target of 5 million carats per
annum by fiscal 2019 remained on track.
CEO Dippenaar said the rough diamond market was flat for the
majority of the first half. However, with the market firming and
prices increasing slightly towards the end of the period, he was
optimistic prices could pick up by year end.
Shares in the company were down about 5 percent at 114.17
pence at 0846 GMT on Tuesday morning on the London Stock
Exchange.
