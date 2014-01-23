UPDATE 1-Asia steelmaker shares rise despite Trump salvo on trade
SYDNEY, April 21 Shares of most Asian steelmakers rose on Friday, deflecting the first salvo of a long-anticipated anti-dumping campaign from U.S. President Donald Trump.
Jan 23 Petra Diamonds posted a 19 percent rise in first-half revenue, lifted by output from the miner's key Finsch mine in South Africa.
The London-listed miner said the "exceptional" 29.6 carat blue diamond it unearthed at the Cullinan mine would lead to strong second-half revenue.
Petra, which has seven producing mines in South Africa and one in Tanzania, reiterated its 2014 production guidance of about 3 million carats for the year ended June 30, 2014.
Revenue increased to $185.5 million in the six months ended Dec. 31, from $156.3 million a year earlier.
Petra said it produced 1,635,716 carats during the period, up 31 percent from the year earlier.
SYDNEY, April 21 Shares of most Asian steelmakers rose on Friday, deflecting the first salvo of a long-anticipated anti-dumping campaign from U.S. President Donald Trump.
SYDNEY, April 21 Shares of most Asian steelmakers rose on Friday, deflecting the first salvo of a long-anticipated anti-dumping campaign from U.S. President Donald Trump.