UPDATE 1-U.S. steel shares jump as Trump orders probe of imports
NEW YORK, April 20 U.S. steel stocks rallied on Thursday as U.S. President Donald Trump began a probe into whether imports of foreign-made steel are a U.S. national security risk.
Feb 20 Petra Diamonds Ltd said it expected a strong market for rough diamonds to continue and that it would consider initiating a dividend from financial year 2016.
Petra, which has five producing mines in South Africa and one in Tanzania, said adjusted core earnings jumped 157 percent to $65.8 million for the six months ended Dec. 31. Revenue grew 19 percent to $185.5 million.
Carat sales were expected to be significantly higher in the second half due to the seasonal timing of its tenders, the company said.
Earlier this month Petra sold a 29.6 carat blue diamond mined at its Cullinan mine in South Africa for $25.6 million to U.S. luxury jeweller Cora International NY. The sale is expected to boost its results for the second half of the year.
The diamond miner said first-half production jumped 31 percent to 1.635 million carats. Petra maintained its production outlook of about 3 million carats for the year ended June 30, 2014.
NEW YORK, April 20 U.S. steel stocks rallied on Thursday as U.S. President Donald Trump began a probe into whether imports of foreign-made steel are a U.S. national security risk.
* Pandora gains after maintaining outlook (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)