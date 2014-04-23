April 23 Petra Diamonds reported a 55 percent jump in third-quarter revenue helped by the sale of a 29.6 carat blue diamond and strong rough diamond prices.

The diamond miner said third-quarter production rose 15 percent to 743,424 carats, driven by a 34 percent jump in production at its Finsch mine in South Africa.

Revenue for the quarter ended March 31 rose to $163.9 million.

Petra has five producing mines in South Africa and one in Tanzania.