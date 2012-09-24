Sept 24 South Africa-focused Petra Diamonds Ltd
said it expected production in the year ending next June
to grow by about 30 percent, helped by contribution from its
Finsch and Williamson mines and higher output at its Kimberley
Underground mines.
The diamond miner said profit from mining activity rose 35
percent to $103.3 million in the year ended June 30. Production
nearly doubled, mainly due to the contribution from Finsch --
South Africa's second-biggest diamond operation.
Petra, which has interests in seven operating mines in South
Africa and one in Tanzania, expects to produce 2.85 million
carats in fiscal 2013.
Its plans to ramp up production to 5 million carats by
fiscal 2019 were on target, the company said.
Shares in the company closed at 109.7 pence on the London
Stock Exchange on Friday.