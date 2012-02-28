JOHANNESBURG Feb 28 Africa-focused miner
Petra Diamonds said first half earnings fell as
unrealised foreign exchange losses wiped out improved revenues
earned from a jump in production.
A loss per share of 5.23 U.S. cents was posted for the six
months to end December from earnings per share of 6.79 U.S.
cents the year before.
Unrealised foreign exchange losses of $35.7 million were
recorded against a 13 percent rise in revenue to $101.4 million.
The bulk of Petra's operations are in South Africa, which
means the company's earnings are sensitive to movements in the
rand exchange rate.
Petra is expecting an improved performance in the second
half with significantly higher production and sales as well as a
more stable diamond market.
Production in the first half jumped 64 percent to 953,553
carats and the inclusion of the Finsch diamond mine for the full
six months of the second half is expected to push production
"significantly higher".
Petra acquired the Finsch diamond mine, South Africa's
second largest diamond operation by production, from De Beers in
September.
The company said it was on track to produce 2 million carats
in its current financial year. Its next target is 5 million
carats by 2019.
This will translate into considerably higher revenues as
rough diamond prices stabilise.
Rough diamond prices were lower in the final months of 2011,
as economic uncertainty, caused by the eurozone crisis,
continued to take its toll.
Prices strengthened slightly in the beginning of this year
and Petra expects the stabilisation trend to continue at least
until June.
Petra listed on London's main market in December and it
expects to enter the FTSE 250 index in March.