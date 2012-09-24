UPDATE 1-Nigerian share index hits 23-month high
LAGOS, June 5 Nigerian stocks hit a 23-month high on Monday, extending last week's rally and helped by gains in cement, fuel retailing and banking shares.
LONDON, Sept 24 Petra Diamonds Ltd : * FY profit from mining activity up 35% to $103.3 million * FY revenue up 44% to $316.9 million * Diamond inventory $24.5 million as on 30 June 2012 * Plans on target to up production to 5 mcts by FY 2019; production to increase
30% to 2.85 mcts in FY 2013
LAGOS, June 5 Nigerian stocks hit a 23-month high on Monday, extending last week's rally and helped by gains in cement, fuel retailing and banking shares.
LONDON, June 5 The gold price is likely to stay range-bound over the next year, with an upper price of around $1,425, barring any major financial shock, the head of Canadian gold company Abitibi Royalties said.