LANGKAWI, Malaysia, March 16 Petral, the trading arm of Indonesia's state-owned refiner Pertamina, has bought Libyan El Sharara crude for the first time as it seeks to diversify the types of oil its refineries can process, trade sources said on Friday.

Indonesia, one of the largest sweet crude buyers in Asia, has been purchasing oil from West Africa, Russia and even Qatar, reducing its reliance on declining output from within Asia.

Petral bought 600,000 barrels of the Libyan sweet crude from a trader, they said. The price was not immediately available.

