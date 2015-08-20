Aug 20 Irish oil producer Petroceltic
International Plc has started legal action in the Irish
courts to discover the identity of an anonymous blogger whom it
says has made baseless allegations about the company.
The company, which is mired in a boardroom battle with
largest shareholder Worldview Capital Management, said on
Thursday it began an investigation after learning of allegations
against the company on a blog.
"On the basis of the investigation it has conducted to date,
the company considers the allegations to be entirely baseless,
untrue and defamatory," Petroceltic said in a statement.
Worldview has sought clarification from the company about
the allegations "relating to alleged fraud and corruption" at a
Petroceltic project in Algeria.
The Irish Times reported earlier that Petroceltic was taking
legal action against the company behind blogging platform,
wordpress.com, to ascertain the identity of the blogger behind
exposureandtruth.wordpress.com. (bit.ly/1EE7Ott)
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted
Kerr)