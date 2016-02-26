Feb 26 Oil producer Petroceltic International
Plc's largest shareholder, WorldView Capital
Management, offered to acquire the company for 6.42 million
pounds ($8.98 million) in cash, a month after Petroceltic said
it was considering an offer.
Sunny Hill Ltd, a unit of WorldView, said it would pay 3
pence for each Petroceltic share in issue, representing an 83
percent discount to the stock's closing price on Thursday.
Sunny Hill said it believed Petroceltic's equity value was
close to zero, given its financial position.
Earlier this week, Petroceltic said it had received a waiver
of repayments under its senior bank facility until March 4.
Shares in the company fell about 56 percent on Friday
morning in London. They have lost 92 percent of their value
since October 2014 until Thursday, while Brent oil prices have
fallen by more than 60 percent.
($1 = 0.7150 pounds)
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)