Jan 15 Irish oil producer Petroceltic International Plc said it expected to produce 16.5-18.5 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (mboepd) this year, after its 2014 production was at the top end of its guidance range.

The company said the current volatility in oil markets would have limited impact on its daily business as most of its production was either fixed price gas in Egypt or Bulgarian gas priced on a long-time lag.

The company's 2014 production was 22.6 mboepd. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru and Karolin Schaps in London; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)