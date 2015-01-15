Iraq's oil exports average 3.252 million bpd in April -ministry
BAGHDAD, May 7 Iraq's daily oil exports averaged 3.252 million barrels per day (bpd) in April, down slightly from 3.259 million bpd the previous month, oil ministry spokesman said.
Jan 15 Irish oil producer Petroceltic International Plc said it expected to produce 16.5-18.5 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (mboepd) this year, after its 2014 production was at the top end of its guidance range.
The company said the current volatility in oil markets would have limited impact on its daily business as most of its production was either fixed price gas in Egypt or Bulgarian gas priced on a long-time lag.
The company's 2014 production was 22.6 mboepd. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru and Karolin Schaps in London; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
BAGHDAD, May 7 Iraq's daily oil exports averaged 3.252 million barrels per day (bpd) in April, down slightly from 3.259 million bpd the previous month, oil ministry spokesman said.
MUMBAI, May 7 After ploughing about $2 billion into minority stakes in Indian e-commerce businesses over the past few years, Japan's SoftBank is upping the stakes, looking to play consolidator and take a more active role at a trio of leading start-ups.