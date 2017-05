DUBAI, July 31 Saudi Arabia's PetroRabigh said on Sunday it had appointed Nasser al-Mahasher as president and chief executive after the resignation of Abdullah bin Saleh al-Suwailem from the position.

According to the statement, al-Mahasher was previously chief executive of S-Oil Corporation, a South Korean-headquartered petroleum and refinery company.

The change will become effective from September 1, PetroRabigh added.

