Oct 30 Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd
said it will merge with its light-oil focused unit
PetroBakken Energy Ltd and transfer its heavy oil
business to a new entity to arrest a fall in its market
valuation.
Shares of Petrobank, which owns 57 percent of PetroBakken,
have fallen 14 percent in the last six months, while those of
PetroBakken are down 13 percent.
"The reorganization will eliminate the recent negative
market valuation of the heavy oil business," Petrobank said in a
statement late on Monday.
Petrobank will form a new entity called New Petrobank, which
will buy the heavy oil business of the company. Petrobank, which
has a market value of C$1.18 billion, did not specify if the new
company would be publicly listed.
Petrobank shareholders will receive one share of the new
company for each Petrobank share held.
Petrobank will merge with PetroBakken, valued at C$2.52
billion, and the new entity will retain the unit's name.
Petrobank shares closed at C$12.20 and shares of PetroBakken
closed at C$12.38 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday.