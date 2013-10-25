Oil plays and autos lift European shares
LONDON, April 12 European shares rose on Wednesday, driven by gains in financials stocks and carmakers, as first-quarter earnings season kicked off and a rise in the oil price underpinned energy stocks.
RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 25 Brazil's state-run oil company, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, recorded a third-quarter profit of 3.395 billion reais ($1.55 billion), the company, known as Petrobras, said in a securities filing.
Net sales were 77.7 billion reais and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were 13.09 billion reais, the company said.
(Adds detail, updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, April 12 London copper eased to a two-week low on Wednesday as traders cut risk amid rising geopolitical tensions with North Korea and ahead of Easter holiday. Chinese President Xi Jinping called for a peaceful resolution of rising tensions on the Korean peninsula in a telephone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday, as a U.S. aircraft carrier strike group steams towards the region. The