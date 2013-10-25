METALS-London copper hits two-week trough as traders cut risk

(Adds detail, updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, April 12 London copper eased to a two-week low on Wednesday as traders cut risk amid rising geopolitical tensions with North Korea and ahead of Easter holiday. Chinese President Xi Jinping called for a peaceful resolution of rising tensions on the Korean peninsula in a telephone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday, as a U.S. aircraft carrier strike group steams towards the region. The