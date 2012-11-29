(Refiles to remove extraneous $7 billion figure in parentheses)
* Units in Argentina, United States, Japan on block -source
* Petrobras refined imports are 80,000-90,000 bpd
* Brazil fuel imports to rise in December, January -CEO
By Leila Coimbra
RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 29 Brazil's state-controlled
oil company Petrobras plans to sell all its
refineries outside of Brazil as part of an asset-sale plan aimed
at helping finance expansion at home, a company source told
Reuters on Thursday.
Petrobras hopes to sell $14.8 billion of assets this year as
soaring costs, falling production and rising fuel imports have
crimped Petrobras' ability to pay for a $237 billion five-year
expansion plan, the world's largest corporate investment
program.
Previously Petrobras had only expressed interest in selling
its U.S. refinery, which it plans to sell along with all or part
of its nearby oil exploration and production blocks in the Gulf
of Mexico. It also owns refineries in Argentina and Japan.
"The objective is to concentrate refining near our main
consumer center and that's in Brazil," said the source, who
declined to be named because it is against company policy to
provide specifics of asset sale plans. "To have refining units
without the rest of the (production, refining and consumer)
chain is not that profitable."
Petrobras owns a 100-percent stake in three refineries
outside Brazil: the 100,000-barrel-per-day plant in Pasadena,
Texas; the 100,000-bpd Nansei Sekiyu unit on the Japanese island
of Okinawa; and a 31,500-bpd refinery in Bahia Blanca,
Argentina.
Rio de Janeiro-based Petrobras also owns a 28.5 percent
stake in another Argentine refinery in Salta Province. The
32,000-bpd refinery is also 50 percent owned by Repsol YPF
and 21.5 percent by Pluspetrol, according to
Petrobras' Argentine website.
CHANGE OF STRATEGY
The decision to only make refining investments in Brazil is
a reversal of previous company strategy, said Adriano Pires,
head of the Brazilian Infrastructure Institute, an energy-policy
think-tank in Rio de Janeiro.
"Several years ago, the government wanted to transform
Petrobras into a giant global player, and because of this,
assets were bought abroad," he said. "The company didn't just
buy refineries, but it bought exploration blocks in the United
States, the biggest world consumer of oil and its derivatives."
Brazil lacks refining capacity, however, and has to import
gasoline and diesel fuel to feed a growing market.
FUEL IMPORTS RISING
Brazil's state-led Petrobras is importing 80,000
to 90,000 bpd of gasoline, an amount likely to increase over the
next two months, the oil company's chief executive said earlier
on Thursday.
Rising energy demand and a reduction in the amount of
ethanol blended into Brazilian gasoline have caused imports to
soar in 2012. Fuel imports, combined with the government's
refusal to let Petrobras raise domestic fuel prices in line with
world benchmarks, has saddled its refining division with more
than 17 billion reais ($8 billion) in losses this year.
"Imports are strong and there is a tendency for them to grow
by January," Chief Executive Maria das Graças Foster told
reporters in Rio de Janeiro.
The company, which is controlled by the government but also
has private shareholders, has no timetable for increasing
gasoline and diesel prices or selling the Pasadena refinery,
Foster said.
Petrobras preferred shares, the company's most-traded class
of stock, rose 2.68 percent to 19.15 reais in Sao Paulo trading
on Thursday on the BM&FBovespa exchange, its second day of gains
after reaching a two-month low on Tuesday.
($1 = $2.10 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Leila Coimbra; Writing by Jeb Blount; Editing by
Lisa Von Ahn, Grant McCool and Marguerita Choy)