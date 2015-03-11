* Portugal's Galp flags one-year delay in four offshore
projects
* Delays follow widening Petrobras graft probe
By Ron Bousso
LONDON, March 11 A widening corruption probe
into Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras is likely to delay
by at least one year four major offshore oilfield projects,
Portuguese partner Galp Energia said, in a first sign
of strain on foreign investors.
Galp, which is involved in nearly 30 on-shore and off-shore
oil and gas projects in Brazil, flagged a one-year delay in the
building of production ships for the Lula Sul, Lula Norte, Lula
Extremo Sul and Lula Oeste fields, which it is developing with
Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras).
"We have assumed on average a one-year delay in the pre-salt
projects," Galp chief executive officer Manuel Ferreira De
Oliveira told investors in London on Tuesday.
"We've looked unit by unit at the state of development and
conditions of the subcontractors. This was a deep exercise that
the company did for itself and the level of uncertainty is still
high and we are fully confident that we are conservative to say
that on average we see a one-year delay."
The uncertainty is expected to lead to delays in the
delivery of four locally-made floating production storage and
offloading (FPSO) units after contractors have either gone
bankrupt or been banned from receiving money from Petrobras due
to the corruption scandal, an industry source said.
Galps' forecast comes before Petrobras issues its own
guidance on project development in light of the investigation
which has forced the resignation of its top management over
suspicions of price-fixing, bribery and political kickbacks that
have engulfed Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff.
Britain's BG last month maintained a forecast to have
delivery of five FPSOs next year, but said it is "keeping a very
close watch on any potential impact" from the probe.
The problems will delay a planned increase in output
capacity by 600,000 barrels a day in the BM-S-11 block south of
Rio de Janeiro that was purchased by Petrobras, Galp and BG
Group in 2000.
The Lula field, now in test production, produced 278,000
barrels a day of oil and 12.1 million cubic metres of gas a day
in January, Brazil's oil regulator ANP says.
BM-S-11 is believed to hold about 8 billion barrels of oil
in several fields and was the first major discovery in Brazil's
giant "sub-salt" province first announced in 2007.
Petrobras is the operator of fields in BM-S-11 and owns 65
percent. BG owns 25 percent and Galp 10 percent.
Galp's P-66 and P-67 domestically-produced FPSOs are now
planned to start production in 2017 while P-68 and P-69 units
are scheduled to go on stream in 2018, the company said.
Other major oil companies producing in Brazil include Royal
Dutch Shell, ExxonMobil, Statoil,
Repsol, Chevron and BP.
(Additional reporting by Jeb Blount in Brazil, editing by David
Evans)