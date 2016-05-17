NEW YORK, May 17 (IFR) - Petrobras Global Finance has pulled in spreads on a benchmark US dollar bond, the first international deal from a Brazilian corporate in almost a year, one of the banks on the deal told IFR.

Guidance has been set at 8.75% area on the five-year and 9.125% area on the 10-year - tighter than the respective 9% area and 9.25% area initial price thoughts.

Active bookrunners BB Securities, JP Morgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Santander are expected to price the bond on Tuesday.

