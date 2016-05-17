BRIEF-Hua Yang Bhd says Tan Hwai Lun appointed as chief financial officer
* Tan Hwai Lun appointed as chief financial officer Source text : (http://bit.ly/2rq4ToP) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 17 (IFR) - Petrobras Global Finance is looking to sell a two-part US dollar benchmark bond on Tuesday, one of the banks leading the deal told IFR.
Active bookrunners BB Securities, JP Morgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Santander set initial price thoughts on a five-year at 9% area and 9.25% area on a 10-year. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; Writing by Natalie Harrison; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
May 17 The alert on Singapore Exchange issuing a query regarding trading activity on UOB Kay Hian Holdings Ltd is wrong and has been withdrawn. The alert was inadvertently issued from an unrelated press release. There will be no substitute.