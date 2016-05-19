NEW YORK, May 19 (IFR) - Oil firm Petrobras threw open the
door for Brazilian corporate issuance this week after printing a
US$6.75bn bond - the first domestic company to sell foreign debt
since June 2015.
Days before Petrobras took the plunge, bankers were spying a
window of opportunity for Brazilian borrowers on hopes a new
business friendly government would pull Latin America's largest
economy out of its worst slump in decades.
Petrobras responded by printing five and 10-year bond on
Tuesday - a few days after Congress agreed to start impeachment
proceedings against former president Dilma Rousseff and replace
her with Michel Temer.
The quasi-sovereign got an overwhelming reception with order
books reaching US$21bn for the US$5bn five-year and US$1.75bn
10-year tranches.
This strong demand helped the state-controlled entity
squeeze pricing 25bp-37.5bp before printing at a final yield of
8.625% on a US$5bn five-year and 9.00% on US$1.75bn 10-year.
The large order book underscored appetite for a credit seen
benefiting from the recent change to a government capable of
reviving economic growth in Brazil.
It also assuaged concerns about the fate of Petrobras, now
considered the world's most indebted company, and how it would
tackle a wall of short-term maturities as funding sources
narrowed in the wake of a widening corruption investigation.
"Many worried that Petrobras would do a secured deal or
potentially a coercive exchange offer," said Jason Trujillo, a
senior analyst at Invesco.
"It (the primary bond) was market friendly. It is a positive
sign that they are not doing anything damaging for foreign
investors."
Petrobras paid up to get the deal done. At a 9% yield on the
10-year, the new deal (rated B3/B+/BB) topped the 8.45% the
company paid on its first ever century bond in June 2015, which
at the time was rated Ba2/BBB-/BBB-.
Final yields also looked juicy against the Brazilian
sovereign and other Latin American oil names. The 10-year, for
example, came 300bp wide to Brazil's 2026s spotted at 5.5%.
Other state-owned oil companies like Colombia's Ecopetrol
and Mexico's Pemex trade with a tighter 200bp differential to
their sovereign curves. "(Petrobras) is the cheapest quasi
sovereign out there," one investor said.
The company is using proceeds from the sale to finance an up
to US$6bn debt tender to take out short-term bonds.
This liability management trade combined with funding from
asset sales and Chinese loans should help give the company some
much-needed breathing space.
"All this suggest to me that they won't have a liquidity
problem," said Sarah Leshner Carvalho, a director of research at
Barclays. "It will alleviate short-term funding pressures."
CURBED ENTHUSIASM
The new bonds however have not performed in secondary
trading and that is raising doubts about the impact Petrobras'
success in the primary market would have on the prospects for
more supply from corporate Brazil.
The new 8.75% 2026s tumbled to around 94.25 on Thursday
after pricing on Tuesday at 98.374 to yield 9%, according to
Trace. The new 8.375% 2021 fared better but also fell to the mid
97s after pricing at 99.002 to yield 8.625%.
Investors were heard selling the 10-year bonds after
receiving larger-than-expected allocations on a security that
was seen coming far too tight to the five-year tranche.
Final pricing put the spread differential between Petrobras
five and 10-year bonds at just 37.5bp, even less than the 46bp
between yields on the five and 10-year US Treasuries on
Wednesday.
"In general investors are fuming about the new Petrobras
bonds," said Jorge Piedrahita, CEO of broker Torino Capital.
"They more than doubled the size...(that) was a big mistake."
ISSUANCE PROSPECTS?
Miner Vale, petrochemical concern Braskem, steel producer
Gerdau, as well as beef names Marfrig, Minerva and JBS are all
mentioned as potential candidates for issuance in coming weeks.
All these companies could aim to refinance short-term debt
in what could be a narrow window ahead of any political upsets
at home or further rate fears in the US.
But some bankers were not sure all of them could end up
braving markets after the slump in Petrobras bonds.
"This (the poor Petrobras secondary performance) will be at
the front of investors' minds as well as our own syndicate
desk," said a banker with a mandate for a Brazilian corporate.
Some are hopeful the new Petrobras bonds will soon stabilize
once dissatisfied investors are flushed out and new accounts
renew bets on a credit making progress in addressing its
lopsided capital structure.
"Once the tender offer is completed (secondary prices) will
look better," said Leshner. "We maintain our overweight (on
Petrobras)."
