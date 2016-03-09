BUENOS AIRES, March 9 (IFR) - Argentine power company Pampa
Energia could emerge soon with a bond deal to help fund the
acquisition of assets from Brazilian oil company Petrobras, a
Pampa official told IFR.
Pampa won the right in last week to negotiate exclusively
for up to 60 days to purchase a 67.2% stake in Petrobras
Argentina, whose total market capitalization is around US$1.3bn.
The company could finance the deal with a combination of
cash of hand, proceeds from the sale of its stake in gas
pipeline operator TGS and a bond sale, Pampa's head of investor
relations Lida Wang said.
"We are already doing all the preparation for a shelf
filing," Wang said. "We have a very good relationship with
banks."
Timing will depend on market conditions and spread levels,
which are already under pressure amid expectations of more
supply from the sovereign and other Argentine issuers.
Pampa could tap the bank market for a bridge loan in the
interim, giving it some flexibility on any possible take-out in
the bond markets.
The company has around US$300m of cash on hand, while its
stake in TGS has a market value of over US$250m.
The company's shareholders approved a US$500m debt program
in January, raising speculation that the utility was
accumulating a war chest for an acquisition.
Aside from the M&A financing, the company could become more
active in the international capital markets as it reaps the
benefits of market-friendly reforms introduced by new Argentina
President Mauricio Macri and increases spending on capex.
Created in 2005 through the merger of cash-strapped Edenor
and Transener, Pampa has become Argentina's largest integrated
electricity company.
Yet government-regulated tariffs since Argentina's 2001
default and high inflation have depressed its earnings and
appetite for new investments.
"The generation system is completely collapsed," Wang said.
"That is something you need funds (for) and you cannot get it
locally. You have to get the funds in the international
markets."
Its gas exploration and production subsidiary Petrolera
Pampa could also eye an international issue to refinance
short-term local debt with longer-dated dollar bonds in an
effort to match its revenue base.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby and Marc
Carnegie)