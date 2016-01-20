UPDATE 3-U.S., Saudi firms sign tens of billions of dollars of deals as Trump visits
* Deals range from healthcare to oil and military procurement (Adds announcement of tech, infrastructure funds)
SAO PAULO Jan 20 Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasiliero SA is in talks to sell its Argentine assets, it said on Wednesday in a filing, but added there was no assurance that a deal would be signed. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; editing by Susan Thomas)
* Deals range from healthcare to oil and military procurement (Adds announcement of tech, infrastructure funds)
BRASILIA, May 20 Brazilian President Michel Temer on Saturday challenged a recorded conversation implicating him in a corruption probe, saying he would continue as president and ask the Supreme Court to verify the integrity of the recording.