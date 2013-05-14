BUENOS AIRES May 14 Argentine media reported on Tuesday that Brazil's Petrobras had sold some of its assets in Argentina, but company President Maria das Gracas Foster told Brazilian senators that no decision had been made yet.

Citing unnamed sources, Argentine dailies La Nacion and El Cronista reported that Petrobras had sold 51 percent of the assets of Petrobras Argentina to Argentine-owned Oil Combustibles. But Foster said that while Petrobras was in conversations with companies over the future of its subsidiary, it had not yet taken a position and was in no hurry to do so.

No one was immediately available to comment at either Petrobras Argentina or Oil Combustibles.