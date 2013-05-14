BUENOS AIRES May 14 Argentine media reported on
Tuesday that Brazil's Petrobras had sold some of its
assets in Argentina, but company President Maria das Gracas
Foster told Brazilian senators that no decision had been made
yet.
Citing unnamed sources, Argentine dailies La Nacion and El
Cronista reported that Petrobras had sold 51 percent of the
assets of Petrobras Argentina to Argentine-owned Oil
Combustibles. But Foster said that while Petrobras was in
conversations with companies over the future of its subsidiary,
it had not yet taken a position and was in no hurry to do so.
No one was immediately available to comment at either
Petrobras Argentina or Oil Combustibles.