* Company selling assets to pay for giant expansion plan
* Prices offered Petrobras have not met initial expectations
* Petrobras cut outlook for asset sales by 40 pct in March
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 24 Brazil's state-controlled
oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Friday its
executive directors have rejected offers to buy its Argentina
operations, in the latest setback for the company's shrinking $9
billion asset-sale plan.
The announcement, made in a terse securities filing, did not
say how many offers were made or which assets were the subject
of the offers. The company had said on May 14 that it was
considering a proposal from Argentine companies.
Argentine newspapers at the time reported that Petrobras had
agreed to sell a 51 percent stake in its Argentine unit,
Petrobras Argentina SA, to Argentina's Oil
Combustibles. Petrobras Argentina has oil and gas exploration
and production assets as well as refining and distribution
operations.
Petrobras reportedly opened bidding for the Argentine assets
in December and has been planning to sell them since at least
November.
The company is trying to sell assets in Latin America, the
United States, Japan, Brazil and Africa to help pay for a $237
billion five-year expansion that is the world's largest
corporate investment program. It needs the cash as declining
output, new field delays and government requirements that it
subsidize local fuel prices crimp revenue and profit and drive
up debt.
Rio de Janeiro-based Petrobras' efforts to sell assets such
as those in Argentina, its exploration, production and refining
assets in and around the Gulf of Mexico, a refinery in Japan and
oil fields and exploration blocks in Africa, have not been as
successful as first expected.
Reuters reported Dec. 4 that it was having trouble selling
$4 billion of offshore oil and gas assets in the Gulf of Mexico
that Chief Financial Officer Almir Barbassa called the most
important part of the asset sale program.
In the wake of the Gulf of Mexico difficulties, the company
revised its five-year plan in March to reduce the expected take
from asset sales by nearly 40 percent to $9 billion from $14.8
billion.
Petrobras also pulled the Pasadena Refinery in Pasadena,
Texas from the list of assets up for sale after allegations were
raised that the purchase, whose price has ballooned to $1.2
billion, may have involved improper behavior by company
executives and led to an expensive lawsuit with its former 50
percent partner, Belgium's Transcor Astra Group.
The decision to pull Pasadena from the sale list also comes
after refining margins recovered at the refinery and Brazilian
government fuel-pricing policies forced Petrobras to import more
gasoline and diesel fuel.
In addition to Petrobras' Argentine oil and gas exploration
and production assets and natural gas infrastructure, Petrobras'
Argentine operations include a 31,500 barrel per day (bpd)
refinery in Bahia Blanca, Argentina, and a 28.5 percent stake in
another 32,000 bpd refinery in Salta Province. That refinery is
50 percent owned by YPF and 21.5 percent by Pluspetrol.
Reuters reported on March 27 that Petrobras was seeking $5
billion for its Nigerian oil assets.
Petrobras' asset sale efforts through have not been totally
unsuccessful. Earlier Friday it said it sold a 12 percent stake
in a Tanzania oil exploration block to Norway's Statoil
for an undisclosed price.
In November it also sold a 40 percent stake in an offshore
oil and gas concession to Brazil's OGX Petroleo e Gas SA
for $270 million.