RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 10 A new offshore oil
field discovered by Brazil's state-controlled oil company
Petrobras has the potential to open a new
frontier for the country's fast-growing oil industry, the head
of the company's exploration unit said on Friday.
"This will change the face of Northeast Brazil and the oil
market in Brazil," said Guilherme Estrella, the outgoing
director of exploration and production at Petrobras, of the
Barra discovery off the coast of Sergipe.
Estrella told journalists in Rio de Janeiro that Petrobras
had found natural gas and condensate in the field, outside the
Campos and Santos basins where most of Brazil's oil is produced.
He said Petrobras hopes to find light oil at other levels, after
completing an extension well within a month.