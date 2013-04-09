* Shares of Batista's LLX port company rise 10 pct
By Jeb Blount and Sabrina Lorenzi
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 9 Petrobras,
Brazil's state-controlled oil company, is considering
partnerships with billionaire Eike Batista's EBX Group in ports
and other services, Petrobras CEO Maria das Graças Foster said
on Tuesday.
Shares of Brazilian port operator LLX Logistica SA
, which is controlled by Batista, rose more than 10
percent after Foster's remarks before trimming gains. The
remarks at the Rio de Janeiro Federation of Industry added to
speculation that Brazil's government might throw a lifeline to
his troubled EBX energy, port, mining, oil, and shipbuilding
group.
The $2 billion Port of Açu, being built by LLX, sits on
Brazil's coast north of Rio de Janeiro near the center of the
Campos Basin, the source of about 80 percent of Brazil's oil. It
is also close to the neighboring Santos and Espirito Santo
basins, the country's other principal oil production areas.
A lack of suitable ports is a key problem for the
development of giant new offshore oil reserves being discovered
off the coast of Brazil. Batista is rapidly adapting Açu,
originally an iron ore terminal, to handle oil storage and
processing, docks for service vessels, oil equipment factories
and service warehouses and an oil-focused shipyard.
"EBX is one of the groups we are evaluating for projects
that will serve us in the medium and long term; it's business,
not aid," Foster said. "Petrobras has to reduce its capital
expenditure. It can't do everything, build everything and be the
owner of everything. This would be inviable. We want to use to
what others have to the maximum, paying market prices."
In afternoon trading on Tuesday in Sao Paulo, LLX rose 10.9
percent at 2.14 reais. While Petrobras' interest in Batista's
group helped two other EBX companies gain through early
afternoon trading, OGX Petroleo e Gas SA and OSX
Brasil SA ended up falling in late trading.
After rising as much as 5.4 percent OGX gave up gains to
fall 1.2 percent to 1.67 reais. OSX fell 3.6 percent to 3.49
reais after earlier rising 5 percent.
OGX's see-saw trading came after a decision by Moody's
Investor Service to downgrade OGX debt.
OGX debt was cut to "B2" from "B1" and put on watch for
possible further downgrades. OGX shares have fallen more than 60
percent this year after oil from the company, which began
production last year, was less than expected.
PETROBRAS SHARES RISE
Petrobras shares also received a lift after the company said
it cut fuel imports by 10,000 to 15,000 barrels a day in the
first quarter, compared with a year earlier and that it expected
oil output in Brazil, which fell for 11 straight months through
February, to rise in the coming months.
"I can't give you a clear result about March," Jose
Formigli, the company's director of exploration and production
told reporters at an event at Firjan, the Rio de Janeiro
Federation of Industry. "But output will rise in the coming
months."
Production increases are expected as repair and maintenance
work on platforms in some of the company's largest and most
productive fields ends, he said.
The company is importing about 245,000 barrels of diesel and
gasoline a day, an amount likely to continue through the end of
the year, said Jose Carlos Cosenza, Petrobras refining and fuel
supply director.
The production outlook and refining news helped Petrobras
shares rose 5 percent to 16.80 reais in late-afternoon trading
in Sao Paulo on Tuesday.
Falling production, rising demand for fuel and government
reluctance to let the company increase domestic prices for
gasoline and diesel have caused its debt to rise and limited
available cash to finance a $237 billion, five-year expansion.
Because of the fuel price controls, it sells imported
gasoline and diesel in Brazil at a loss.
PDVSA ACCORD DELAYED
Foster and top company directors also discussed other issues
at the event, called to explain the investment plan to investors
and local business people.
Foster said talks on the stake Venezuela's state oil
company, PDVSA, will take in the Abreu Lima refinery near
Brazil's northeastern city of Recife were put off due to the
death of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, and there is no date
for discussions to resume.
Soaring costs, stagnant production and inexperience refining
the heavy grades of crude oil that dominate Petrobras output led
the company to seek a partnership with PDVSA seven years ago.
Despite high-profile pledges of support and investment by the
late Venezuelan leader, PDVSA has not yet paid anything for its
40 percent stake.
Petrobras plans to complete the refinery, which it calls
Refinaria do Nordeste, or RENEST, with or without PDVSA, Foster
said again on Tuesday. Production is slated to start in 2014.
Foster said Petrobras plans to continue a partnership with
another neighbor, Bolivia. She said the company would renew a
natural gas import contract that expires in 2019.
Under that contract Petrobras will continue to receive gas
until at least 2020 because Petrobras has already paid for some
gas for which it never took delivery.
FLOATING LNG ALIVE
Petrobras now imports about 24 million cubic meters (847
million cubic feet) of gas per day from Bolivia, but has the
right to take up to 30 million cubic meters per day.
The company also said it has not abandoned potential plans
to build floating offshore factories to produce and export
liquefied natural gas (LNG) from offshore fields as much as 360
kilometers (225 miles) from shore, distances for which deepwater
undersea pipelines may be prohibitively expensive, Foster said.
Last Friday, Roberto Ramos, chief executive of Odebrecht Oil
& Gas, a leading Petrobras offshore service provider, said
falling prices for gas will probably prompt Petrobras and its
partners to abandon floating LNG as world gas prices fall.
($1 = 1.9815 Brazilian reais)
