NEW YORK Oct 3 Top global miner BHP Billiton
is among the companies talking to Petrobras
about buying a stake in the Brazilian state-led oil company's
Gulf of Mexico oil fields, the Wall Street Journal reported on
Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Petrobras has said it is looking for a buyer for a portion
of its multi-billion dollar Gulf of Mexico holdings. The
company's Chief Executive Maria das Gracas Foster told the
Financial Times earlier this week that it had narrowed talks
down to about three potential buyers.
Petrobras has about 190 exploration blocks under lease from
the U.S. government in the Gulf of Mexico. In the middle of the
last decade it was the largest single buyer of deepwater blocks
in the area.
Petrobras declined to comment on the report. BHP could not
be immediately reached for comment.