SAO PAULO, April 10 The assets management unit
of Brazilian bank Bradesco has proposed two
candidates for seats on the board of the state-run oil company
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras.
Petrobras said in a filing on Friday that Bradesco Asset
Management SA had nominated Eduardo Bunker Gentil and Otavio
Yazbek as candidates for the board.
Gentil was executive director at the local investment bank
Itau BBA as well as an executive director at Credit Suisse.
Yazbek is an attorney in Sao Paulo and a director of regulation
at the BM&FBovespa commodities and stock exchange in Sao Paulo.
Petrobras said a vote for new board members will occur on
April 29.
