BRIEF-India's Allahabad Bank posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 1.11 billion rupees versus net loss of 5.81 billion rupees year ago
SAO PAULO May 17 Five-year bonds in state-controlled Petróleo Brasileiro SA fell before they were officially sold on Tuesday, after the debt-laden Brazilian oil producer clinched a bigger-than-expected $5 billion sale of the securities, traders said.
The company's five-year bond fell as much as 0.2 percentage point in the so-called gray market, where investors trade them on a when-issued basis. Petrobras, as the Rio de Janeiro-based company is broadly known, also sold $1.75 billion in 10-year bonds at 9 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters.
The five-year notes yielded 8.625 percent at sale, the source said. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal, editing by G Crosse)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA, May 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has resolved the Rating Watch Negative on PT Wahana Ottomitra Multiartha Tbk (WOMF). WOMF's National Long-Term Rating is downgraded to 'AA-(idn)' from 'AA(idn)' and its National Short-Term Rating is affirmed at 'F1+(idn)'. The long-term ratings on the company's senior bonds have also been downgraded, while the short-term issue ratings have been affirmed. Rating Watch Negative is removed fr