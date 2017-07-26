FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
14 hours ago
Brazil's Petrobras to issue up to 5 bln reais in local bonds -filing
#TopNews
#Business
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
In big win for Modi, Nitish Kumar teams up with his ruling BJP
POLITICS
In big win for Modi, Nitish Kumar teams up with his ruling BJP
Why record U.S. oil exports are poised for even more growth
Oil
Why record U.S. oil exports are poised for even more growth
Pakistan council orders "revenge rape" of teen girl
PAKISTAN
Pakistan council orders "revenge rape" of teen girl
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oil report
July 26, 2017 / 9:05 PM / 14 hours ago

Brazil's Petrobras to issue up to 5 bln reais in local bonds -filing

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 26 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA said on Wednesday its board approved the issuance of up to 5 billion reais ($1.59 billion) of a type of local bond, according to a securities filing.

Part of the proceeds from the debentures will be used to develop oil areas acquired by Petrobras from the Brazilian government in a so-called transfer of rights deal. Final terms of the bonds will be defined during bookbuilding, the company said in the filing.

$1 = 3.13 reais Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Richard Chang

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.