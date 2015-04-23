(Refiles to add more codes)
By Paul Kilby
NEW YORK, April 23 (IFR) - Brazil's Petrobras has eliminated
a looming threat of a full rating downgrade to junk by releasing
its audited results and cleared the way for this year's first
bond issues out of the country.
Brazilian corporate bonds were on a tear Thursday morning
after oil company Petrobras avoided a covenant breach with the
late Wednesday publication of its long-awaited audited results
for 2014.
By satisfying covenant deadlines for reporting financials,
Petrobras has avoided a debt acceleration that may have resulted
in government intervention - a move that in itself could have
impacted Brazil's credit standing.
"The avoidance of a technical default is seen as positive in
itself as that has avoided stress for the sovereign," said an
investor involved with the credit.
Petrobras's curve tightened by up to 50bp this morning with
the 2024s being quoted at 410bp, while Brazil 2025s jumped to
101.75, according to traders.
The company reported non-cash impairment cost of R$44.3bn
(US$14.8bn) plus an additional R$6.19bn in corruption related
losses, not to mention a jump in net leverage to 4.77x at
end-2014.
"This will shift the focus to how they will right size the
ship and keep leverage within a reasonable level," said Jack
Deino, head of emerging market portfolio management and senior
portfolio manager at Invesco.
Those numbers shocked some equity analysts who voiced dismay
at the nearly US$17bn equivalent impairment charge, which
suggested the company had invested a lot more than some projects
were worth.
"We have argued for a while that Petrobras has been
overspending its cash flow, but we did not think it was spending
cash that badly," said equity analysts at BTG Pactual.
However, unlike equity investors who sent the company's
stock some 4% lower Thursday, the credit markets cheered, with
analysts expecting more spread tightening on the horizon.
"The fact that they reported the audited results is more
important than the numbers themselves," said Klaus Spielkamp,
head of fixed-income sales at Bulltick in Miami.
Barclays analysts see the potential for another 125bp spread
tightening at the front end of the company's curve as it moves
forward with its divestment plans and the new management
releases its business plan over the next month.
"It isn't time to double up but spread levels are very
attractive," Deino said. "If you look at other corporates and
relative value, Petrobras spreads still have some legs to
tighten."
The UK bank also expects Moody's to upgrade Petrobras by one
notch to Ba1, leading to a re-entry into several high-grade
indices. The company is rated BBB- by both S&P and Fitch.
Others are less sanguine, pointing to the numerous
challenges ahead for a company seeking to deleverage at a time
when crude prices have suffered dramatic declines.
"I think this is more an opportunity to sell more than buy,"
said a trader. "Yes they have released their numbers on time,
but leverage is high and they still need to come to the market."
Nomura analyst Alexander Monroy reckons Petrobras's leverage
is now closer to six times adjusting for debt incurred this year
and said in a report Thursday that the company would need to
quickly cut this level to avoid downgrades in the future.
"They may have to sell pre-sale assets, issue equity, or cut
spending more than desired which may lead to lower production
levels: there are no easy answers," said Invesco's Deino.
MORE SUPPLY
Still with the threat of a technical default by Petrobras
now removed, the door could open to the year's first bond deals
out of Brazil, including Petrobras itself.
While the oil company says it has no need to go to the
market this year after recently raising several billions of
dollars through loan agreements, Petrobras could still make an
opportunistic tap to cover 2016 funding needs, said observers.
"If you are looking at their spending numbers and the amount
of debt they have to rollover, they will come (to the market) if
they see an opportunity," said Deino.
